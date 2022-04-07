New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: OTT platforms are the best way to beat the summer blues as one can binge-watch their favourite series and movies in the comfort of their house. The term binge-watching is used when a person watches entertainment or informational content for a prolonged time span. The OTT platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hotstar, Zee 5, Jio Cinema, and others have witnessed a rise in users especially after the pandemic started. Now, these platforms have become a constant source of entertainment for people. This month's entertainment will be at an all-time high as several lineups of web shows releasing in April.

If you are also looking for a new web series to watch in April, then we have got you covered. In this article, we have listed the top 5 web series which are set to hit the OTT screens this month.

Abhay season 3

Release date: 8 April

Streaming on: ZEE5

Abhay is a crime-thriller series that features Kunal Kemmu, Vijay Raaz, and Asha Negi in the lead role. In season 3 of Abhay, Kunal Kemmu will return as the determined cop Abhay Pratap Singh who tries to balance his personal and professional life. But in between, he receives several unknown threats.

Mai

Release date: 15 April

Streaming on: Netflix

The crime thriller show Mai features Sakshi Tanwar, Raima Sen, and Seema Bhargava in the lead roles. The storyline of the show revolves around a middle-class family which witnesses a life-changing tragedy that brings their world upside down.

The First Lady

Release date: April 15

Streaming on: Voot

The show features several stars including Viola Davis as Michelle Obama, Michelle Pfeiffer as Betty Ford, and Gillian Anderson as Eleanor Roosevelt. Supported by Kiefer Sutherland, Dakota Fanning & Aaron Eckhart. The storyline of the series is that it shows a revelatory reframing of American leadership through the eyes of the first ladies.

Russian Doll Season 2

Release date: April 20

Streaming on: Netflix

The storyline of the Netflix series Russian Doll revolves around the game developer who repeatedly dies and relives the same night in an ongoing time loop. The second series of the show will continue to explore existential thematics through an often humorous and sci-fi lens.

Elite Season 5

Release date: April 8

Streaming on: Netflix

Elite's previous season has huge fan followings. The plot of the series revolves around 3 middle-class teens who have enrolled themselves in a high-class private school in Spain, and the clash between them leads to murder.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen