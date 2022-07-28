Upcoming OTT Movies August 2022: From Darlings To Crash Course, Top Releases To Watch On Netflix, Prime Video And Hotstar

The OTT Platforms are one of the easiest ways of entertainment these days. People can binge-watch movies, series, documentaries, and others just by sitting at their house. Ever since the lockdown happened, the number of audience over the OTT platforms have witnessed a massive rise. Now, people prefer sitting at their house and watching their favourite shows online. The hassle of going to a movie hall to watch a film has now been cut down. Instead, people now make their drawing hall their movie hall with a bucket of popcorn and spend quality time with their loved ones.

Every month these OTT platforms are re-stocked with new and exciting content. People always eagerly wait for new content to stream on these OTT platforms. Since August is almost around the corner, here we bring you some of the upcoming series and movies that will hit the OTT platforms including Netflix, Zee, Amazon Prime others.

1. Darlings

Streaming On: Netflix

Streaming Date: August 5

The film is one of the highly-anticipated movies of Alia Bhatt. The film will also mark Alia's debut as a producer. The film also features Vijay Varma, Shefali Shah, Roshan Mathew, and others.

2. Crash Course

Streaming On: Amazon Prime

Streaming Date: August 5

If you loved Kota Factory, then it is for sure that you will love this show as well. With the help of the trailer, it seems a story of a bunch of students who are trying their best to achieve their academic goals, set mostly by parents and society.

3. Khuda Hafizz 2

Streaming On: Zee 5

Streaming Date: August 8

The film is an action-thriller and features Vidyut Jammwal and Shivaleeka Oberoi in the lead. The movie was initially released on the big screens on 8th July 2022. Now, it will stream on the OTT platform.

4. Indian Matchmaking Season 2

Streaming On: Netflix

Streaming Date: August 12

Once again, Sima aunty is back with her all the bachelors to get married. The show is a reality show, which helps bachelors to find their life partners. Though the first season of the show did not receive much appreciation, it will be interesting to see how the second season of the show goes.

5. Never Have I Ever Season 3

Streaming On: Netflix

Streaming Date: August 12

The show is one of the much-anticipated shows on Netflix. This comedy-drama revolves around an Indian American teenager Devi, who is dealing with the sudden death of her father and finds trouble with her love life.