New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: OTT content are gaining popularity day by day as its usage in India is flourishing. Watching content on OTT is the new IT thing in town and people are opting for more of it. Amid unrelenting heat, it is one the best ways to beat the summer blues as one can binge-watch their favourite series and movies in the comfort of their house. Streaming platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, Amazon mini tv, Hotstar, Zee 5, Jio Cinema, and others are providing new content every month. Here we have brought you some of the upcoming movie releases for May 2022:

Thar May 6

Starring Anil Kapoor, Harsh Vardhan Kapoor, and Fatima Sana Sheikh, Thar will release on Netflix. The movie is based on the story of antique dealer Siddharth who resides in Pushkar, Rajasthan and end-up in the investigation after some violence erupts in the state.

Jhund - May 6

Starring Amitabh Bachchan and directed by Nagraj Popatrao Manjule, the film is an inspirational real-life story of the Nagpur-based Vijay Barse who founded Slum Soccer, an NGO doing stellar work with slum kids. The movie will release on Zee 5.

The Matrix Resurrections - May 6

The 4th instalment of the popular movie will stream on Amazon Prime Video. It stars Reeves as Neo, Moss as Trinity, and Jada Pinkett Smith as Niobe Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, Christina Ricci, Neil Patrick Harris, Jonathan Groff and Priyanka Chopra Jonas in the pivotal roles.

The Kashmir Files - May 13

Vivek Agnihotri's blockbuster based on the 1990s exodus of Kashmiri Pandits will have its digital premiere on May 13 on ZEE5. The movie stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, and Pallavi Joshi among others.

Sneakerella -May 13

"Sneakerella" is the new musical comedy feature directed by Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum as a re-imagining of the fairy tale "Cinderella", starring Chosen Jacobs and Lexi Underwood. This movie will release on Disney+Hotstar.

Posted By: Ashita Singh