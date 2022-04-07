New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Movies are a great source of entertainment and with the rise of OTT platforms, these modern-day cinemas are more accessible than ever. OTTs watching is the best way to beat the summer blues as one can binge-watch their favorite series and movies in the comfort of their house. The OTT platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hotstar, Zee 5, Jio Cinema, and others have witnessed a rise in users especially after the pandemic started. Now, these platforms have become a constant source of entertainment for people. Here we have brought you some of the upcoming movies releases of April 2022.

Metal Lords

Helmed by Peter Sollett, the film features Jaeden Martell, Isis Hainsworth, Adrian Greensmith, Phelan Davis, Brett Gelman, Sufe Bradshaw, and others. It will release on April 8 on Netflix.

The In Between

Featuring Joey King and Kyle Allen, this movie is an American science fiction romance film directed by Arie Posin from a screenplay by Marc Klein. It will release on April 8 on Netflix.

Murder in Agonda

Featuring a stellar ensemble cast and created by Arré Studio, the gripping series is directed by Vikram Rai and stars Shriya Pilgaonkar, Aasif Khan, Kubra Sait and Lillete Dubey in pivotal roles. this crime thriller will stream on Amazon Prime on April 8.

The King's Man

The King's Man is a 2021 spy action film directed by Matthew Vaughn from a screenplay by Vaughn and Karl Gajdusek and a story by Vaughn. It will release in Hindi and English on Disney+ Hotstar.

All the Old Knives

Two CIA operatives, and former lovers, reunite at idyllic Carmel-by-the-Sea to re-examine a mission six years ago in Vienna starring Chris Pine, this romantic thriller will release on Amazon Prime.

Posted By: Ashita Singh