Korean Dramas And Movies Releasing On OTT Platforms In October 2022

KOREAN dramas and movies have gained a huge fan following worldwide as they never failed to entertain the audience in every genre. In India as well the Korean entertainment industry has found its way. Shows like Squid Games and All Of Us Are Dead were hit in India and the audience can enjoy these shows on OTT platforms easily.

If you are interested to watch Korean shows or movies or want to start watching k-dramas, take a look at the list of Korean shows releasing in October 2022.

20th Century Girl

Written and directed by Bang Woo-ri, the film stars Kim Yoo-jung, Byeon Woo-seok, Park Jung-woo and Roh Yoon-seo in the lead role. The film is set in the backdrop of 1999. 20th Century Girl will release on Netflix on October 21.

Glitch

Directed by Roh Deok and written by Gin Han-sai, Glitch stars Jeon Yeo-been, Nana, Lee Dong-hwi, and Ryu Kyung-soo in the lead role. The show will release on Netflix on October 7. Vincenzo star Jeon Yeo-been will return to the OTT platform after more than a year. The series revolves around a young woman who tries to track down her missing boyfriend with the help of a UFO-watching club.

Take 1

Take 1 will release on Netflix on October 14. The renowned Korean artists will give their best live performances in the show.

Little Women

Little Women is currently streaming On Netflix. 8 episodes from the show are out on Netflix. Meanwhile, episodes 9 and 10 will premiere on October 1 and October 2 respectively. Episode 11 and Episode 12 will drop on October 8 and October 9.

The Golden Spoon

Directed by Song Hyun-wook, The Golden Spoon stars Yook Sung-jae, Lee Jong-won, Jung Chae-yeon, and Yeonwoo. The series revolves around a life adventure of a child who became an acquired gold spoon. It is based on a hit webtoon by HD3. Two episodes from the show are available on Disney+Hotstar. The other episodes will release in October.