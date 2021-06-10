Recently, there was a witty tweet shared by the official profile of Uttar Pradesh's Twitter account for a weather helpline number. Manoj Bajpayee's reply was epic. Read on to take a look

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: If you are not living under the rock then you must definitely be knowing The Family Man 2's Chellum Sir memes are doing rounds on the internet and how. The memes and tweets have gone so popular that even famous accounts have also started coming up with such posts. The recent one to join the bandwagon is UP Police's Twitter handle.

Yes, not long a go there was a witty tweet shared by the official profile of Uttar Pradesh's Twitter account for a weather helpline number. It said, "UP 112, A 24/7 solution for every family in crisis, an all-weather helpline, a true saviour for all seasons!", followed by hashtags, #UPPCares, #familymanseason2, #FamilyMan, #Familyman2, and #UPPolice.

Take a look at the tweet of UP Police here:

Now isn't it funny? Well, wait till you get to know at happened after this.

When this tweet was shared, The Family Man 2's main lead Manoj Bajpayee came to know about this and shared a funny post. Replying to this tweet he said, "Chellum sir is a Rockstar!!!" Followed by two laughing emojis. Take a look:

Chellum sir is a Rockstar!!! 😂😂 — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) June 9, 2021

For the unversed, Chellum Sir is a character in the new season of The Family Man who played the role of an informer in the series. The actor who portrayed the role is Uday Mahesh, his acting was well appreciated by both critics and audience. And ever since a lot of memes and posts have been churning out regarding him. Some say that he was the best search engine meanwhile, some are even tweeting, "Kids Google it, legends Chellum it." This roughly translates into that normal people Google in order to search things while legends ask Chellum Sir because he gives apt information.

So guys, coming back to UP Police's tweet, what are your thoughts on the Police's post and Manoj Bajpayee's interesting reply?

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal