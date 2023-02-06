  • News
UP CM Yogi Adityanath On Shah Rukha Khan's 'Besharam Rang' Row: 'Films Should Not Have Scenes Which Could Give Rise To Controversy'

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressed the controversy surrounding the film 'Pathaan' and its song 'Besharam Rang' recently. He stated that a film maker should consider avoiding scenes that could cause controversy in their production.

By Sukanya Saha
Mon, 06 Feb 2023
Minute Read
Yogi Adityanath commented on 'Besharam Rang' controversy.

Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath, commented on the controversy surrounding the song Besharam Rang from the film Pathaan, which features Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. Some people claimed that the song was offensive to their religious beliefs. The CM stated that film directors should consider the potential for controversy when creating their films.

Besharam Rang, after its release, sparked controversy due to Deepika's outfits, including a saffron bikini, in the romantic scenes with Shah Rukh in Spain. This resulted in protests and a boycott trend on social media.

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath, commented on the controversy surrounding the song Besharam Rang from the film Pathaan, in which Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starred.

He stated that film directors should be mindful of scenes that could cause controversy or hurt public sentiments while making a film. He also noted that Uttar Pradesh has a policy in place for films and that many films are being made in the state, and that artists, literati, and those with accomplishments should be respected.

CM Yogi told News18, “The film director should also take into consideration while making a film that it should not have scenes which could give rise to controversy or hurt public sentiments.”

"Any artist, literator or anyone with accomplishments should be respected. Uttar Pradesh has also made a policy for films and many films are being made in the state,” he added.

Several leaders from the Bharatiya Janata Party, including Ram Kadam and Narottam Mishra, expressed opposition to the release of Pathaan. Additionally, right-wing groups warned against showing the film in cities. Eventually, Prime Minister Narendra Modi warned party workers to refrain from making unnecessary comments about the film.

Despite protests and opposition from BJP leaders, such as Ram Kadam and Narottam Mishra, as well as right-wing groups, Pathaan was a major box-office success. Despite the cancellation of some morning show screenings in Indore, the film made ₹429.9 crore domestically and ₹832.20 crore globally, according to its producers, Yash Raj Films.

