Uorfi Javed's Latest Semi-N*de Insta Post Creates A Buzz On Internet | See Here

Urfi Javed, who recently changed her name to Uorfi leaves no stones unturned when it comes to grabbing eyeballs. The actress rose to fame ever since she appeared in Bigg Boss OTT. Now and then, the actress is in the headlines. This time as well Uorfi turned heads when she posted a semi-n*de video herself. According to the actress, the photoshoot tries to shed light on women's rights, and her posing semi-nude was somewhat related to it.

Taking to Instagram, the actress posted a video of herself where she can be seen covering her exposed breasts with her hands. Uorfi has made the semi-n*de outfit while using a green rope to make a zig-zag design on her body. The actress tired her hair in a bun and accessorised it with red roses. For make-up, the actress went for a glam look with glossy lip-tint, wing eyeliner, and mascara-laden eyes. To add that extra touch, Uorfi was seen wearing a traditional bridal necklace and nose ring.

Sharing the meaning behind the video, the actress wrote, "There is a meaning behind this attire, how Indian women are given shiny jewellery, roses to look pretty at their marriage but in reality, they are being tied, they are not able to even walk let alone spreading their wings, doing all this with a smile on their faces covering their modesty at all times. This isn't true for all women of our generation but definitely true for the older generations (sic)."

Take a look at the post shared by Uorfi here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)









Uorfi always remains in headlines and courtesy of her satorical choices. The actress always experiments with her clothes. She has a different sense of fashion and pulls off every outfit with grace. Recently, Ranveer Singh also appreciated the dressing sense of the actress on the Koffee With Karan Season 7. Meanwhile, the actress is famous for portraying the role of Avni in Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania. The actress also appeared in shows like Meri Durga, Bella in Bepannaah, and Mira in Puncch Beat Season 2.