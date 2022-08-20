Uorfi Javed Surprises Yet Again With Bizarre Dress Made Up Of Stone | See Here

Uorfi Javed, who is famous for her sartorial choices has once again made headlines, and this time the actress has given a savage reply to all her trollers. Recently, the actress took to her Instagram handle and dropped a video wherein she can be seen posing in a dress made up of stones.

Taking to Instagram, the Bigg Boss OTT fame can be seen posing in a pink t-shirt and black shorts and in the next clip, a comment can be seen on the screen which reads “Isko patthar se maarna chahiye. (She should be stoned).” Following that, the actress decided to use her creativity as she makes a dress using stones.

Uorfi can be seen wearing a bra and a skirt which is made up of stones.

Sharing the video, the actress “Yaps the comment inspired me to do this, don’t blame me Blame the comment"

As soon as the actress shared the video, netizens were left stunned. While many criticised the actress for her bizarre sartorial choices, others were left impressed. While one of the fans called her ‘genius’, another social media user tagged her as ‘hottest’.

Recently, Uorfi's dressing sense was appreciated by the Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh. The actor when appeared on KJo's iconic chat show Koffee With Karan Season 7, said that Uorfi is a ‘fashion icon’.

Later, Uorfi also reacted to the same while interacting with the paparazzi and said, “Ranveer Singh called me a fashion icon. I couldn’t believe it. I was watching a movie, and suddenly I got a lot of calls from everyone. I couldn’t understand why they were calling me. They started asking me if I watched Koffee With Karan’s episode and started sending me its episode."

Meanwhile, on Uorfi's work front, the actress was last seen in a music video along with the singer Kunwarr. She also featured in Bigg Boss OTT and other several TV serials including Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, Meri Durga, Bepannaah, and Puncch Beat Season 2.