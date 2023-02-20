Uorfi Javed’s Befitting Reply To Aditya Chopra's Nepotism Remark On Netflix Show ‘The Romantics’

Uorfi Javed harshly slammed director-producer Aditya Chopra for his comments on the Netflix documentary series 'The Romantics', where he quoted his brother Uday Chopra as an unsuccessful actor.

Uorfi Javed took to her Instagram stories to share her opinion on the subject also called Uday Chopra as Uday Chauhan, who has been someone from outside the Bollywood fraternity and still getting big projects despite delivering flops at the box office.

Uorfi Javed spoke upfront on her Instagram story about the documentary series, 'The Romantics' where Aditya Chopra shared his opinion about the word nepotism and gave an example of his brother.

Aditya Chopra spoke on the show and said, "My brother is an actor and he's not a very successful actor. Now, here is the son of one of the biggest filmmakers, he's the brother of a very big filmmaker."

He further said, "Imagine a company like YRF, that has probably launched the most newcomers, and we could not make him a star. Why could we not do it on our own? Because the bottom line is, only an audience will decide, 'I like this person, I want to see this person'. No one else can decide that."

Uorfi Javed seemed miffed with Aditya Chopra's justification and also wrote a lengthy caption on her Instagram story which read, "The sheer ignorance in this statement irritates me so much, nepotism isn't about success, it's about the opportunities. Uday Chopra wasn't good looking (not that it matters but I'm making a point), wasn't a good actor, his movies failed miserably at the box office but he still kept getting work."

She added, "Had it been some Uday Chauhan (someone not from Bollywood), he wouldn't even get all these opportunities just after one failed movie. Are you guys going to defend nepotism by using This? Really?"

Uday Chopra made his Bollywood debut in the 2000s 'Mohabbatein' and then appeared in around 10 films which were major flops at the box office. He last appeared in 2013, in 'Dhoom 3' returning in the role of Sub-Inspector Ali for the third time.