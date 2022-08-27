Uorfi Javed Turns To Barfi, Wraps Herself In 'Chaandi Ka Warq' For Her New Outfit

OTT Bigg Boss fame Uorfi Javed succeeds in drawing attention to herself with her bizarre clothing tale. The actress has gained a lot of popularity for her unique sense of style and love for experimenting with different looks. Uorfi, often receives a lot of criticism for the same, but she doesn’t care about it at all!

Recently, Uorfi went all bold, as she turned herself into a “barfi”by wrapping herself around “chaandi ka Warq”, which is frequently used to coat sweets. The actress captioned her image with “Illuminating ✨Used chaandi ka warq for this”.

See Image:

Regardless of your feelings toward her, you cannot ignore her creativity and ideas. That's Uorfi Javed, an internet star known for her extremely daring and quirky sense of style.

Earlier, Uorfi posted a video of herself wearing a dress made out of pebbles. The actress claimed that comment on one of her posts served as the inspiration for her attire which said: “Isko Patthar Se Maarna Chahiye” (She should be pelted with stones).

"Made this from a bori in 10 mins!!" Uorfi posted a photo of herself wearing a garment made out of a jute sack. This definitely seems to be one of her most bizarre outfits. In this post, the actress was subjected to a lot of insulting remarks.

Uorfi was wrapped up in a red bralette made out of plastic. According to her, it was an innovative top. For this peculiar attire, Uorfi was again trolled by social media users.

Meanwhile, her 'Dress made of Cotton Candy', has been one of the most talked about and highly criticized outfits.