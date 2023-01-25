Uorfi Javed Struggles To Find Apartment In Mumbai, Says ‘Just Because The Way I Dress’

Uorfi Javed is often in the news due to her bizarre sartorial choices, dressing up in chains or jute bags. Recently, the television personality opened up about facing issues in finding a new home in Mumbai due to her outfit issues and the fact that she is a Muslim.

Uorfi Javed spelled out that flat owners who are Hindu are denying her to rent their flat as she is a Muslim, whereas Muslim homeowners are refusing her due to her outfit selections which are often under the limelight.

Muslim owners don’t want to rent me house cause of the way I dress, Hindi owners don’t want to rent me cause I’m Muslim. Some owners have an issue with the political threats I get . Finding a rental apartment in mumbai is so tuff — Uorfi (@uorfi_) January 24, 2023

In a series of tweets, Uorfi Javed opened up about her struggles and stated, "Muslim owners don't want to rent me a house because of the way I dress, Hindu owners don't want to rent me because I'm Muslim."

She also added, "Some owners have an issue with the political threats I get. Finding a rental apartment in Mumbai is so tuff (tough)." In another tweet, she said, "It's literally every time man. Single, Muslim, actress – impossible to find a house."

Understanding the severity of the issue, one social media user supported the actor and wrote, "Same situation. I hope you get a good place to stay asa." While some netizens questioned her claims and wrote, "Yeh pehle sochna tha na. Actions have reactions!"

While one social media user wrote, "Single, Muslim, actress. Iss hisaab se Tabu ji ko to 25 saal se Mumbai mein ghar hi milna nahi chahiye tha. Stop playing the victim card and shaming our city." Another user stated, "Why not dress appropriately so that you can get to stay in both Muslim and Hindu areas?"

Uorfi Javed is currently the center of attraction in the entertainment world, making controversial headlines every day. Recently, the Maharashtra Mahila Morcha president Chitra Kishor Wagh also filed a police complaint against the celebrity claiming that the actor's dress sense was highly 'vulgar' and she is a threat to society.

The leader also demanded Uorfi Javed's arrest, where she further accused her of roaming in the streets of Mumbai 'exhibiting her body' and also claimed that the actor's public display issue is now becoming a social media topic which is a wrong influence on many.

Uorfi Javed started her career as a TV actor, however, she rose to fame after her appearance in Bigg Boss OTT. Often receiving death and rape threats online, the actress has always been bold and upfront about her views regarding her choice of clothes.