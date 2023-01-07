Uorfi Javed Reveals She Is Allergic To Clothes For THIS Reason | See Here

Uorfi Javed is known for her bizarre outfits and out-front attitude in front of the camera stealing the limelight every day. Uorfi Javed recently commented that she is allergic to clothes, as she took to her Instagram stories showing boils and rashes on her body due to woolen clothes.

Uorfi Javed posted a closeup of her thighs, showing her boils and rashes where she first conducted a poll on Instagram, where she was saying, "Anyone else gets these allergies in winter?" She then posted a video of the boils and said, "See, this is what happens when I wear woolen clothes, like full clothes. This is a serious f*** problem guys!"

Uorfi Javed showing her rashes (Image Credits:@urf7i/Instagram)

She then shared another video of herself where she further spoke about her recent allergy and said, "So now you guys know why I do not wear clothes. I have this serious condition, my body starts reacting guys! The proof is there, the proof is right there. That is why mai itna nangi rehti hoon. My body is allergic to clothes."

She then moved her legs and showed her hands as well to show the rashes on her body. She was seen saying, "The allergy is so bad, literally so bad! I just wear woolen clothes and this happened, I am allergic to clothes."

Uorfi Javed is always in the news for her unusual outfits where she picks random materials and turns them into outfits such as garbage bags, newspaper, nails, cycle chains, and others.

Recently, Uorfi Javed was in the headlines as the Maharashtra Mahila Morcha president Chitra Kishore Wagh filed a police complaint against her claiming her dressing sense to be vulgar and a serious threat to society, demanding her arrest.

Uorfi Javed soon took to her social media responding to Chitra in the nastiest manner where she wrote that she is ready to enter jail without a trial if her party politicians are ready to disclose their assets.

Uorfi Javed also many-a-times has received dangerous rape threats from unknown users, where she has openly argued and addressed such happenings.