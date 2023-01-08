Uorfi Javed Poses With Javed Akhtar At Airport, Jokes 'Finally Met My Grandfather' | See Pic

Uorfi Javed, who has always been hitting the headlines due to her bold fashion, recently met lyricist Javed Akhtar at the airport. She took to Instagram and posted a picture with him calling him 'a legend'.

Sharing the picture on her Instagram story, Uorfi wrote, "Finally met my grandfather today. Also, he is a legend, right in the morning so many people lined up for selfies but he didn't refuse anyone, and chatted with everyone with a smile. He was so warm! I'm in awe."

Uorfi joked about calling Javed Akhtar her grandfather because many people earlier thought they are related. She has also denied her connection with Javed Akhtar several times.

“People have cooked up stories just because my entire name is Urfi Javed. But he was never associated with me in any way. All this is just done to troll him and put his name down by associating my outfit controversy with him. But how is that even relevant? Even if his own granddaughter wears anything of her choice what's wrong with that? Why is he being held responsible for that?” she told ETimes.

Recently, Uorfi got into a controversy after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Mahila Morcha president Chitra Kishor Wagh filed a complaint against her for "indulging in nudity on the streets of Mumbai."

Uorfi took to Twitter and criticised the complaint against her. "Started my new year with another police complaint from another politician! Asli kaam nahi hai in politicians k Paas? Are these politicians, and lawyers dumb? There is literally no article in the constitution that can be put on me to send me to jail. The definition of vulgarity, and nudity defers from person to person. Unless my nipples and my vagina is seen, you can't send me to jail. These people are only doing this for media attention," she wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Uorfi was recently seen in MTV Splitsvilla. She rose to fame after participating in Bigg Boss OTT.