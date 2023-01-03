Uorfi Javed In Plastic Mesh Skirt And Bralette Takes Internet By Storm; Netizens Say, 'Nothing Left To See'

Uorfi Javed always leaves her fans in awe with her DIY ensembles. While her offbeat fashion preferences are often a hit among many, she is also sometimes trolled for experimenting with her clothing style.

The Bigg Boss OTT has a considerable fan base on social media and frequently shares glimpses of her unique sartorial selections with them. Continuing this trend, the TV star on Tuesday posted a video on Instagram wearing an outfit made of plastic mesh. Needlessly to say, the actress was criticised for her outfit.

In the video, Uorfi is spotted showing off a sheer mini skirt which highlighted her lingerie. She was wearing a mesh bra, concealing her curves with floral stickers. For her make-up, she donned her signature dewy base with a dramatic red lip, cat-eye liner and voluminous lashes. She tied her shiny hair in a long plait and looked spectacular as she flipped it while posing for the camera.

Watch the video here:

Soon after the video was shared, scores of fans began posting their viewing in the comment's section. One of the fans wrote, "I like it," while another added, "So pretty." A third user wrote, "beautiful," and added a couple of fire emoticons.

However, some social media users also trolled her for donning a skimpy outfit. "Lagta he aaj khidki ka mesh lagake kapde pehni he, (It looks like she's wearing a window screen today)" wrote one netizen. Another comment reads, "Ab Yhai dekhna baki reh gya tha (Now we've seen everything)," along with three tears of joy emojis.

Uorfi's fans often laud her for being daring and imaginative, however there are some who often mock her for her 'bizarre and odd' clothing choices. Previously, in an interview with News18, Uorfi had expressed that social media trolling no longer affects her peace of mind since she has grown a thick skin now. "It only impacts when I want it to impact. Now, I have developed a very thick skin. I don’t get affected by it. I’ll be very honest, I don’t get affected by it," she had said.