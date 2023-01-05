Uorfi Javed Gives Bold Statement After Another Police Complaint: 'I Will Continue With My Nanga Naach'

Uorfi Javed is known for her bold fashion which often takes the audience by surprise. The social media star recently got into a controversy after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Mahila Morcha president Chitra Kishor Wagh filed a complaint against Uorfi for "indulging in nudity on the streets of Mumbai."

Uorfi is also known to express her opinions freely and with courage. Recently, a photographer asked Uorfi about her take on the kind of love being showered on her by her fans. To this Uorfi replied, "I don’t know about love, but I will continue with my nanga naach."

In her letter, Wagh wrote that society has nothing to do with what the actor does in her personal life, but the marketing of her body by the actor just for fame is irritating.

"If she wants to display her body, she must do it behind the four walls, but the actor may not be aware that she is fuelling the perverse attitude of the society," the letter reads. She also met with Mumbai Police's Deputy Commissioner of Law and Order and demanded immediate legal action against Uorfi Javed.

Uorfi took to Twitter and criticised the complaint against her. "Started my new year with another police complaint from another politician! Asli kaam nahi hai in politicians k Paas? Are these politicians, lawyers dumb? There is literally no article in the constitution that can be put on me to send me to jail. The definition of vulgarity, nudity defers from person to person. Unless my nipples and my vagina is seen, you can't send me to jail. These people are only doing this for media attention," she wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Uorfi rose to fame after participating in Bigg Boss OTT. She was recently seen in MTV Splitsvilla.