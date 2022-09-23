Uorfi Javed Duped Of Rs 5.2 Lakh By Jamtara’s Sparsh Shrivastava And Monica Panwar?

Uorfi Javed has made her name in the industry ever since she appeared in Bigg Boss OTT. Later, the actress grabbed eyeballs for the choice of her clothing. However, now, the actress has been 'scammed', though not in real life, in reel life. Recently, Urofi was joined by Jamtara Season 2'stars Sparsh Shrivastava and Monica Panwar, for a hysterical video revolving around the dress made up of sim cards.

A video was shared by OTT platform Netflix, where Jamtara Season 2 actors Sparsh Shrivastava and Monica Panwar can be seen approaching the actress made with a 'sim card'. Seeing the dress, Uorfi's creative side was awakened. Sparsh and Monica offers the dress for Rs 5 lakh and Uorfi couldn't refuse the offer.

The dress features a 2000 sim card attached to it which not only works have but been ‘topped up’ as well. The actress gets thrilled by listening to that and transfers 5.20 lakh instead of 5 lakh.

In last, both Sparsh and Monica can be seen saying that they got what they needed and also warns that they have got more scams to perform in the new season of Jamtara.

Take a look at the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

Needless to say, the actress is well-known for pulling off bold and eye-grabbing outfits. While many fans adore her dressing sense, others brutally troll her for her clothing choices. However, nothing really impacts her spirit.

Meanwhile, the second season of Jamtara started to stream on Netflix today (September 23). The first season of the show premiered two and a half years, and now the second season has also rolled out. The first season was sidely adored by people. Apart from the audience, celebrities as well loved the first season.

Meanwhile, on Uorfi's work front, the actress was last seen in a music video along with the singer Kunwarr. She also featured in Bigg Boss OTT and other several TV serials including Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, Meri Durga, Bepannaah, and Puncch Beat Season 2.