Uorfi Javed Called For Questioning After BJP Leader Chitra Wagh's Complaint Over Her Dresses

Uorfi Javed has become the name of controversy and drama as she has taken over the internet with her bizarre outfit choice making everyone question her dressing sense. Known for her weird fashion sense, Uorfi has always been on the radar of many prominent political figures.

On Saturday, Uorfi Javed was called for an inquiry regarding the complaint of BJP Maharashtra Mahila Morcha president Chitra Kishor Wagh. The BJP leader had registered a complaint against the TV personality last week for walking on the streets of Mumbai 'exibiting her body' in public. The BJP leader also quoted that Uorfi has been displaying her body, which has now taken social media by storm.

According to a report of ANI, Mumbai Police reported that Uorfi Javed will be called in for an inquiry session on Saturday, where the following allegations were made against the TV personality.

In the complaint letter, Chitra Wagh wrote, "No one could have imagined that the right to conduct, freedom of thought given by the Constitution would be manifested in such a subversive attitude... If she wants to display her body, she must do it behind the four walls, but the actor may not be aware that she is fuelling the perverse attitude of the society."

Happen to be very open about her legal issues in the past, Uorfi Javed responded to the complaint by taking it on her Instagram and wrote, "She is the same lady who was shouting for SANJAY RATHOD'S arrest, when she was in NCP, then her husband was caught taking a bribe. To save her husband, she joined BJP and uske baad Sanjay or Chitra kaafi acche dost ban gaye. Mai bhi bas BJP join karne wali hun, then we will be best of friends."

In another story, Uorfi Javed also called out politicians and wrote, "I know it's quite dangerous uploading stuff against politicians but then these people are making me suicidal anyway so either I kill myself or say my mind and get killed by them."

She further added, "But again hi I didn't start this, I never did anything wrong to anyone. They are coming at me for no f**king reason." Uorfi had also fired back at the allegations on her social media. "Are these politicians, lawyers dumb? There is literally no article in the constitution that can be put on me to send me to jail."

The ex-Bigg Boss contestant also explained that her definition of vulgarity and nudity is very different and it can vary from individual to individual. She said, "Unless my n*****s and my v***** is seen, you can't send me to jail. These people are only doing this for media attention."

She further added on her Instagram story and wrote, "I got some better ideas for you Chitra Wagh. How about doing something against human trafficking in Mumbai which is still very much there. How about shutting those illegal dance bars? How about something against illegal prostitution which again exists everywhere in Mumbai."

Earlier, Uorfi Javed confessed to receiving abusive audio clips and rape-murder threats. Her previous broker was also arrested in connection with the case, where the TV actress keenly expressed herself on her Instagram.

Uorfi Javed has been in the television business for a long time and has been in various shows including, 'Bade Bhaiya Ki Dulhaniya', 'Chandra Nandini' and several others. However, she came to the limelight after appearing on the controversial celebrity reality show 'Bigg Boss OTT.' She is currently seen in 'Splitsvilla 14.'