Uorfi Javed Accuses Unknown Man Of Threatening Her To Have 'Video S*X', Shares Screenshots Of Chats

Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi Javed also known as Uorfi has made some shocking revelations. The actress revealed that a mystery man has been threatening the actress to have “video s*x" with him. Sharing the news with her fans, the actress dropped a lengthy social media post where she alleged that the man has been blackmailing her and that he will share the actress's morphed pictures on social media.

Uorfi shared the picture of the man and a bunch of screenshots where he can be seen saying that he is freely working in the Punjabi Music industry.

Sharing the post, Urfi wrote, “So this man has been harassing me for so long and now I had it. 2 years back someone morphed my photo and started distributing it, I had already filed a police complaint about that 2 years back and I went through hell at that time. I even uploaded a post 2 years which is still there on my profile. This man got a hold of that picture and had been blackmailing me to have video s*x with him or else he will distribute the picture on various Bollywood pages and ruin my career. Yes, he was blackmailing me to cyber rape me (that’s the word for it)"

“It’s not him that I’m disappointed in, I filed an F.I.R on 1st at Goregaon police station @mumbaipolice. It’s been 14 days no action has been taken till yet! I’m so so disappointed… I had heard so many good things about @mumbaipolice but their attitude towards this man is weird. Even after informing them that he has done with so idk how many women, still no action. Anyway, this man is a threat to society and women. He shouldn’t be allowed to live freely… Idk what action police will take now but just wanted to tell everyone about this man who is freely working in the Punjab industry," she continued.

Recently, due to some health conditions, the actress had to get admitted to the hospital in Mumbai. Taking to Instagram stories, the actress shared a picture and gave an update to her fans about her health.