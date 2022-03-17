New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actress and queen of several hearts, Kriti Sanon, is currently busy promoting her upcoming film 'Bachchhan Paandey. After Kriti was featured in Heropanti, Kriti stepped the ladder of success. Recently, during an interview, Kriti opened up about ‘most men were not willing to do films’ in which her role was bigger.

During an interview with Indian Express, Kriti said, “There are very, very few who would let others share screen space equally. I’ve been in situations where most men were not willing to do a film where 60% was me and 40% was a male actor’s role. Nobody was willing to do it. So, I obviously think that these things need to change a little. What Akshay did in Atrangi Re was so commendable. It was a small but good role. Akshay is so not insecure of anyone, and plays his part honestly.”

Kriti was last seen in Netflix's film Mimi, where she played the role of a surrogate mother. The film got Kriti huge applause. Now, the actress will be seen in Farhad Samji's Bachchhan Paandey opposite Akshay Kumar. Kriti also gave Akshay's example of how he is not insecure of his co-stars.

In Bachchhan Paandey, Kriti will be seen playing the role of a budding director, who decided to make a documentary on the life of the titular, dreaded gangster (Akshay Kumar) with the help of her friend, played by actor Arshad Warsi. The movie is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and also stars Jacqueline Fernandez.

“It had all the elements, action, comedy, drama, thrill which worked for me. It is smartly done and within that world, I feature as this urban girl, a role I hadn't played in a while. She is a gutsy girl who enters this poles-apart world to make a film on a gangster who can kill her any moment. I found that hook very interesting,” Kriti was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

"What also worked for me was that my chemistry with Akshay in the film is different from what we had done in Housefull 4, it is an entirely new space so there was a chance to do something I hadn't done before," she further added.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen