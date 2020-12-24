Ranveer Singh who is often seen making bold style statements with his whimsical fashion choices, with this he is also changing the norm of fashion for the men.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood's jumping jack Ranveer Singh is shutterbugs eye candy, ever since his debut almost a decade ago the 83 actors has changed a lot from his acting skills to dressing sense. The actor keeps hitting headlines for his 'weird' fashion sense. Everyone has been wondering as to what led the 35-year-old actor to change his sophisticated to eye-popping dressing sense.

Well, we have an answer for you! Recently, during a chat with Hindustan Times, the actor revealed about his fashion choices and how he deals with the trolling. The Ram Leela actor who is often seen making bold style statements with his whimsical fashion choices and changing the norm of fashion for the men said "Honestly, I didn’t set out thinking I would change the fashion landscape. It just so happened that when I started becoming more authentic in my choices with regards to staying true to my personal style, is when it apparently became a ‘cultural moment for Indian fashion."

He further added that during his early days as an actor, he was quite sham as far as his fashion sense is concerned because he used yo feel under-confident. However, after 2-3 years into showbiz, he got tired of faking and then he decided that he will show his real self to everyone no matter what happens next. "If you see pictures of my public appearances from my early days, that’s not me at all. That’s me trying to conform, and failing miserably while feeling under-confident and unsure," Lootera actor said.

He further revealed that in school also his friends you call him 'atrangi' as he was always finding unique and distinctive ways to express himself. Not just this, he also opened an IP where he used to experiment with his style and then tried and tested everything that he came across related to fashion.

On the work front, the actor will be seen in Kabir Khan's directorial 83 wherein he is going to essay the role of legendary cricketer Kapil Dev. Ranveer has his kitty full for next year as after 83 he will be seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Cirkus.

