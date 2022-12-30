Unstoppable With NBK 2: Prabhas Reveals His Marriage Plans; 'I Will Definitely Get Married, But It’s Not...'

South superstar Prabhas recently appeared as a guest on Balakrishna’s Unstoppable, hosted by Nandamuri Balakrishna. The actor made many revelations on the show, one being about his much anticipated wedding. The Baahubali actor said that he surely has plans to get married but doesn't know when will it happen.

During Unstoppable With NBK 2, Prabhas was asked about his marriage plans to which he responed, "No idea, sir. I don’t know yet. I will definitely get married, but it’s not written in my destiny yet." He further added that his relatives help him cope with this pressure at home. "My sister lives close by. My sister-in-law is also close by. So, that is how we are managing for now," said the Adipurush actor.

Recently, rumours were rift that Prabhas is in a relationship with his Adipurush co-star Kriti Sanon. Refuting the same, Kriti Sanon headed to her Instagram Stories and stated that the rumours are 'baseless'. She penned, "It’s neither Pyaar, nor PR… our Bhediya just went a little too wild on a reality show. And his fun banter lead to some Howl-arious rumours. Before some portal announces my wedding date – let me burst your bubble. The rumours are ABSOLUTELY baseless.

Prabhas has a line up of some interesting projects in his pipeline. He will be seen headlining the Om Raut-directorial mythological drama Adipurush, which also stars Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh in the lead roles. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on 16 June 2023. The film was earlier scheduled to have a theatrical release on January 12, 2023, but after the makers released the much- awaited trailer of the movie, it got postponed because of the negative reviews.

Director Om Raut released a note, stating, "We are committed to make a film that India will be proud of. Your support, love and blessings is what keeps us going. - Om Raut. Adipurush will now release on June 16th, 2023."

Apart from Adipurush, Prabhas has Project K, directed by Nag Ashwin, and the Maruthi-directed Raja Deluxe in his kitty. He will also be seen in Prashanth Neel-directorial, Salaar.