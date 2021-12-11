New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actress Kubbra Sait hit to fame with Netflix's web series Sacred Games starring Nawazudding Siddiqui, since then there was no looking back for the actress. Recently, the actress treated her fans with stunning underwater pics decked up in voguish beachwear and a red dress.

Kubbra, who was recently in Alibaug, took to her Instagram and shared mesmerising pics from her recent photoshoot. From black bikini to red dress to colourful bikini, the actress radiated mermaid vibes in every pose, especially the last image. She captioned the post as, "Schrodinger's Cat Captured by the skilful, masterful @luminousdeep PS: The last image takes my breath away."

Here have a look:

As soon as she dropped the post, her fans bombarded her comment section with appreciating comments. One of the users wrote, "Stunning. That red dress though". Another wrote, "Uffff!!! Too beautiful!". Another user wrote, "You are underwater and I am going breathless with your images Kubbra Stunning"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kubbra Sait (@kubbrasait)

Meanwhile, the actress is riding high on the success of her last project, Foundation. The actress is an avid social media user and keeps her followers on their toes by posting stunning pics. However, not many know that she took a break from Twitter and returned only to promote her web series Foundation. Speaking to ETimes, she said, "I left Twitter for a while and came back to promote ‘Foundation.’ I’m okay with the choices I have made. I don’t have to be everywhere at the cost of myself. I don’t think there’s anybody in the world more important than I am. I don’t mean this in a self-obsessed, narcissistic way; I mean it for my mental health, my family, the concern I have. I mean through social media I may not be able to attain action, but on ground, I may be able to achieve better results. So, if I can propel my mind to action instead of just talking about it, I think I am in a better place.”

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv