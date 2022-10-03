Uniki OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch The Telugu Action-Thriller

Telugu action drama film ‘Uniki’ is all set for its OTT premiere this week. The film starring Ashish Gandhi, Darbha Appaji Ambarisha, TNR and Chitra Shukla, released in cinemas on January 21, 2022 and will start streaming on digital platforms this week.

Directed by Rajkumar Bobby, ‘Uniki’ currently enjoys an IMDb of 8.9/10. According to reports, the film will start streaming on Aha Video from October 5, 2022.

In other news, another Telugu film, ‘Bimbisara’, will be released on OTT soon. The mythological drama starring Kalyan Ram, Rajeev Kanakala, Vennela Kishore, Samyuktha Menon, Vinni Mobstaz in pivotal roles, will stream exclusively on ZEE5’s OTT platform.

Touted as Kalyan Ram’s career’s biggest hit till date, the film was a blockbuster hit at the box-office. Set in the 5th century BC, the film is based on the life of Magadha kingdom’s ruler, Bimbisara, where Kalyan Ram has played the titular role.

‘Bimbisara’ was made on a budget of Rs 40 crore, and minted approximately Rs 64 crore at the box-office, giving its distributors and makers a big profit. ‘Bimbisara’ and ‘Uniki’ will be released on the Dussehra week to give binge-watchers enough to stream on the weekend.

In other news, Madhuri Dixit Nene-starre ‘Maja Maa’, will also be released on OTT platform this week. Based on the life of a mother, who is struggling to break societal norms and not create a problem in her son’s life, the movie will see Madhuri Dixit in her element as she will be performing to multiple songs. Fans are already loving the ‘Dhak Dhak’ star’s look from the film and are eagerly awaiting the release of the film.

‘Maja Maa’ will stream exclusively on Amazon’s Prime Video OTT platform. The movie will start streaming from October 6 onwards and stars Gajraj Rao along with Madhuri Dixit.