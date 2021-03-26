Actor Paresh Rawal tested positive for coronavirus. He informed his fans about testing positive for coronavirus through the microblogging website. Read on to know more.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actor Paresh Rawal has tested positive for coronavirus. Taking to Twitter, he informed his fans about testing positive for covid-19. He wrote, "Unfortunately, I have tested positive for COVID-19. All those that have come in contact with me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested."

Unfortunately, I have tested positive for COVID-19. All those that have come in contact with me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested. — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) March 26, 2021

As soon as he shared the post on the microblogging website, fans flooded the comment section with heartfelt messages for his speedy recovery.

One of the users wrote, "Sir pls take care. Mahadev is with you wish you a very speedy recovery."

Another user wrote, "Prayers to Bhagwan Kedarnath Ji for your speedy recovery Sir."

Yet another wrote, "Take care Babu Bhaiyya Get well soon."

Earlier, on March 9, the 65-year-old actor received the first jab of the coronavirus vaccine. The Hera Pheri actor also shared a photo in which he was flashing the V sign. He wrote, "V for vaccines! Thanks to all the doctors and nurses and the front line health care workers and the scientists. Thanks @narendramodi."

Recently, many other veteran celebrities from the film fraternity also took the first jab of the coronavirus vaccine. The list includes the names of celebs like Kamal Hassan, Rakesh Roshan, Satish Shah, Hema Malini, among others.

Meanwhile, many celebrities tested positive for coronavirus in the recent past including Kartik Aaryan, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Tara Sutaria, Ranbir Kapoor, Aamir Khan, R Madhavan, Milind Soman, among others.

Actor Kartik Aaryan shared a picture on Instagram in which a positive sign was shown. He shared the post with the caption, that read, "Positive ho gaya, Dua Karo'.

