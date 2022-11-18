‘Unfortunately India Is Homophobic’: Ayushmann Khurrana Reacts To ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’ Box Office Failure

Ayushmann Khurrana, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, ‘An Action Hero’, recently spoke about the debacle of his 2021-transgender love story film, ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’. The actor said that the film did not do well commercially because ‘India is homophobic’.

Speaking to Hindustan Times for an interview, Ayushmann Khurrana said, “I started with movies on taboo subjects. I suppose the type of subjects—it has to be a community viewing, and it has to have a wider film—the kids have also been watching. In fact, my last three films, including an LGBTQ film (Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui), really don't do well commercially because, unfortunately, our country is homophobic.”

“Then there was Anek, a docudrama that was a very niche in terms of the tone of the film. Doctor G was an A-rated film, and given the kind of certification it got, the film did decently well in theatres. For a while, that was my learning for making a film,” Ayushmann added in the interview.

Ayushmann Khurrana will be soon seen in an all-new avatar in his upcoming film, ‘an Action Hero’. The actor will be performing high-octane action sequences. In an interview with PTI, Ayushmann opened up about how he feels like he is making his debut all over again.

“It felt like I was making my debut in the Hindi film industry while filming for An Action Hero! I have never explored this genre in my career so I had to unlearn and learn many things to pull off this role effectively on screen. I had a lot of fun and I hope audiences will appreciate what I have tried to do on screen with a disruptive film like An Action Hero,” the actor added.

Directed by Anirudh Iyer, ‘An Action Hero’ also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and is slated to release in cinemas on December 2, 2022.