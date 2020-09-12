New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff is known for his surreal skills and extravagant style of flipping. Tiger has also proved himself to be an action hero, who can finish an entire army of men, just like he did it in Baaghi 3.

Now the 30-year-old actor has tried his hands into singing. Tiger, on Saturday took to his official social media handles shared the teaser of his singing debut 'Unbelievable'. The teaser of the song appears to be all about hustle and grind to achieve one's dreams.

In the video, texts are flashing on the screen that reads, "Every dream begins with something unbelievable." Tiger is seen around with mic in a white shirt, black trousers and a matching tie. He also carries black shades and is looking amazing in it.

Sharing the video, Tiger wrote, "Hey guys here's the teaser of my first song, hope you guys like it and just want to say that you are unbelievable." Take a look here:

Few days back, Tiger Shroff announced about his song and wrote, "Always wanted to sing and dance to my own song, but never really had the courage to take it forward. Spent a lot of time exploring and working this lockdown and discovered something new. Its been an 'unbelievable' experience, and i'm excited to share this humble effort with you soon."

The song has been written by DG Mayne and Avitesh. The track has been helmed by Punit Malhotra, and choreographer Paresh has done the choreography for the song.

On the professional front, Tiger was last seen in Baaghi 3 with Shraddha Kapoor. Next, he is all set for his upcoming film Heropanti 2. The film is expected to release on July 16, 2021.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma