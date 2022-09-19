‘Unapologetically US’: Tejasswi Prakash And Karan Kundrra’s Sizzling Chemistry Is Hard To Miss | See Pics

Tejasswi took to her Instagram to share pictures of the two from a photoshoot. (Image Credits: Instagram/TejasswiPrakash)

Television’s star couple Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra enjoy a massive fanbase, thanks to their stint in Salman Khan’s controversial reality show, ‘Bigg Boss 15’. The duo, dubbed fondy as ‘TejRan’ by their fans, recently took the internet by storm with their latest photoshoot.

Taking to her social media account, the ‘Naagin’ star dropped a series, where the duo can be seen sharing a sizzling chemistry. In the images posted by Tejasswi, the stylish couple can be seen flaunting their electrifying looks as they find it hard to keep their eyes off each other.

“Verified It’s impossible for one not to jump into another’s frame and afford being away… Unapologetically US @kkundrra,” wrote Tejasswi in the caption of her Instagram post. Take a look:

TejRan fans couldn't keep calm and flooded the comments section with heart emojis. One Instagram user wrote, “Rab ne banadi Jodi #TejRan or caption is fire #karankundrra #tejasswiprakash.” “Best things will come u we hope as fan Allah protect u #tejran,” wrote another.

One fan of the Bigg Boss couple called them the ‘8th wonder of the world’. “I've heard about seven wonders of the world and the 8th just showed up!! Read a comment. “Omg Teju you are looking damn gorgeous,” read another.

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra, who have been in the television industry for several years, met on the sets of ‘Bigg Boss 15’, where they instantly hit it off. The duo was seen indulging in PDA during their stints on the show and fell in love during their season.

The duo have continued to maintain a relationship and often take to their social media accounts to update their fans about spending time with each other. Recently, the star couple was spotted at Mumbai airport, where they jetted off to an undisclosed location, possibly for an upcoming project.

On the work front, Tejasswi Prakash is currently busy shooting for her supernatural drama show, ‘Naagin’, opposite her ‘Bigg Boss 15’ co-contestant Simba Nagpal.