New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Legendary Pakistani comedian Umer Sharif on Saturday passed away in Germany after battling serious health problems. Sharif was 66-year-old. Umer Sharif's demise was confirmed by Pakistan's ambassador to Germany, Dr Mohammad Faisal, who extended his condolences to his family members.

With deep sorrow it is announced that Mr Umer Sharif has passed away in Germany. Our deepest condolences to his family and friends. Our CG is present at the hospital to assist the family in every way," he tweeted.

According to a report by Pakistani media outlet Dawn, the 66-year-old comedian had boarded an air ambulance to the US for his treatment on September 28. However, his health deteriorated on the way and he was admitted to a hospital in Germany during a stopover.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan