New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, who is famous for his bittersweet relationship on social media, turned a year older on Thursday. From fans to B-town celebs, several people took to Twitter to wish the veteran filmmaker, who is known for his works like Gangs of Wasseypur.

However, as the veteran filmmaker turned 48, several people on the micro-blogging website started trending ‘#HappyBirthdayCharsiAnurag’. Many users even shared morphed pictures of the veteran filmmaker and flooded Twitter with '#HappyBirthdayCharsiAnurag'.

Kashyap, who has a bittersweet relationship on social media, also noticed the trend and gave a witty and hilarious response to Twitterati, winning the hearts of his fans. "Uff itna charsi pyaar .. kaash ki hosh mein bhi itna hi pyaar mile aap sabse .. thank you for your #HappyBirthdayCharsiAnurag," he tweeted.

Check out Anurag Kashyap’s witty reply here:

Uff itna charsi pyaar .. kaash ki hosh mein bhi itna hi pyaar mile aap sabse .. thank you for your #HappyBirthdayCharsiAnurag — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) September 9, 2020

Anurag had recently made headlines after the veteran filmmaker shared screenshots of his conversation with the manager of Sushant Singh Rajput and revealed why he never worked with the late actor.

“I am sorry that I am doing this but this chat is from three weeks before he passed away. Chat with his manager on 22 May .. havent don’t it so far but feel the need now .. yes I didn’t want to work with him for my own reasons,” he had said in a tweet.

“Also My conversation with his manager on June 14th . It will show you things if you want to see. It feels horrible to do this but can’t keep it back .. and for those as well who think we didn’t care for the family . As honest as I can be .. judge me all you want,” he said in another tweet.

Kashyap has been raising constantly supporting Rhea Chakraborty, Sushant’s live-in partner who is prime accused in the death case of the late actor.

“Everybody baying for Rhea’s blood, asking questions like how did you know she didn’t do this or that to him? How do you what was he going through? are forgetting that the whole industry has actually known and seen and interacted with SSR over the last 9-10 years. Yes, we know better,” he had tweeted earlier.

“And that is also the reason the whole industry has been quiet so far out of respect for him. And now it is that very knowledge of SSR that has again brought everyone out here together to stand in solidarity for Rhea because it’s gone too far,” he added.

Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, had committed suicide at his residence in Mumbai’s Bandra on June 14. Following his death, the CBI, NCB and the ED are probing the matter to solve the mysteries around the late actor’s suicide.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma