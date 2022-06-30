Udaipur Tailor Murder | 'Horrified': How Showbiz Reacted To Kanhaiya Lal's Brutal Killing

People from the Film fraternity have condemned the barbaric murder of a tailor named Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur by two men. Veteran actor Anupam Kher along with South star Pranitha Subhash, and director Ashoke Pandit have expressed their anger over the brutal murder case. The tailor was murdered over his social media post supporting Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma. The two men, Mohammed Riyaz Attari and Ghaus Muhammad, slit the victim’s throat and later posted a video on social media and claimed that they took the avengae over the insult done to Prophet Muhammad.

Pranitha, who recently made her Hindi debut with ‘Hungama 2' called the incident an 'absolute terror'. The actress took to Twitter and wrote, “I wish I had not seen the Udaipur video. The screams in the background will echo in our minds and haunt us for a long time to come. Or will it? #JusticeForKanhaiyaLal."

The actress also shared another post where she can be seen holding a placard that read: “Hindu Lives Matter." She posted the photo alongside the message: “Is anyone listening?"

Veteran actor Anupam Kher also castigated the incident. The actor expressed his anger at the brutal murder of the tailor. Taking to Twitter, he wrote “Horrified… sad… ANGRY…! #KanhaiyaLal."

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit tweeted: “This is not the murder of a Hindu ‘tailor,’ but a ‘trailer’ of the killings of Hindus! #JusticeforKanhaiyaLal."

Apart from these celebs, a lot of other celebrities including Gauhar Khan, Richa Chadha, Swara Bhaskar, and others, have also condemned the act.

Take a look here:

I wish I had not seen the Udaipur video. Absolute terror. The screams in the background will echo in our minds and haunt us for a long time to come. Or will it? #JusticeForKanhaiyaLal — Pranitha Subhash (@pranitasubhash) June 28, 2022

That video is being shared widely, without trigger warning! Please don't share it 🙏think of the victim's family and their trauma! It'll take them a lifetime to 3 from this💔There's NO justification for this murder.

Punish the radicalised Muslim murderers swiftly. https://t.co/AGPDZC6Lwc — RichaChadha (@RichaChadha) June 28, 2022

Sickened to my stomach. By losers being the flag bearers of religion . All religions included , the murderers who killed a man over a post should be dealt with with extreme punishment. Is this the way to reperesent ur faith ?? . Disgusting! Criminals . All alike . — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) June 28, 2022

The incident has triggered communal tension in the Rajasthan, and seeing the situation, the Rajasthan government has imposed a Curfew. The perpetrators, after mercilessly murdering the victim shot a video and declared that they had “beheaded" the man and then issued a threat to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.