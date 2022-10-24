‘Two-Sided Hai’: Ankit Gupta’s Adorable Confession For Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary Wins Over Fans; Watch Video

Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary and Ankit Gupta are undoubtedly one of the most loved couples on Indian television. The duo, who starred together in Colors TV’s hit show, ‘Udaariyaan’, swept their fans away as they entered the ‘Bigg Boss 16’ house together.

Though Priyanka and Ankit have always maintained that they are just ‘good friends’, fans of the two refuse to believe that there is nothing more brewing between them. Recently, on an episode of ‘Bigg Boss 16’, ‘PriyAnkit’ fans witnessed a special moment between the duo.

While Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary and Ankit Gupta were sitting together and talking with Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Ankit couldn’t keep his eyes off his ladylove and was seen staring into Priyanka’s eyes. While Priyanka kept talking to Sumbul, Ankit kept moving his hand over Priyanka’s face and then gradually got up and hugged her tightly. Priyanka kept blushing the whole time and Sumbul was seen adoring the duo. Watch:

Fans couldn’t keep calm and made the video go viral on social media. One fan took to the comments section and wrote, “'one sided nhi hai dekhlo...two sided hai'”. Another wrote, “This moment >>>> whole episode. Ankit is madly in LOVE”

“No one knows what is the relationship between Priyanka Ankit. Their friendship and love are known only to the fans of Priyankit . I will not talk about solo fandom. Her blog reels show that both are connected by heart but some problem was not allowing them to unite,” read one comment on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Karan Johar took over for host Salman Khan on this weekend’s special episode of ‘Bigg Boss 16’. Social media users were left divided with his hosting on the ‘Friday ka Vaar’ episode and called him biased for bashing only Gori Nagori and not Archana Gautam for their huge fight that happened in the past week.