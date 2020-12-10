New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Months after the shocking death of Sushant Singh Rajput, a close friend of the late actor was all set to pursue a Hollywood career and was also planning to buy a dream home in Los Angeles.

Taking to his unverified Instagram account, Sushant’s close friend Vishad Dubey mentioned about Sushant’s shooting experience of Kedarnath which was released two years ago on this day. He also talked about his keenness to work in the Hollywood.

"He left for Kedarnath shoot, leaving me home with homework of reading 4/5 books... After 2 weeks He like a 'demanding Client' calls... I started preparing , packed few clothes (thinking will discuss and return in few days) and after around 3 days reached Gaurikund (Kedarnath) and met Him," Vishad wrote.

"The second night there we started discussing and after around an hour of discussion, He said... Sun ab sirf Bollywood nahi karenge , jo humare bachhe hue commitments and movie discussions hain unhe jaldi poora karenge and 2020 tak Hollywood mei honge, ye raha detailed plan (Listen, I will not only work in Bollywood from now on. Will finish my commitments here and be in Hollywood by 2020. This is my detailed plan)."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vishad Dubey (#IAmSushant) (@vishaddubey)

"He continued , "Ab yahi par reh baaki shoot bhar aur hum discuss karte rahenge". I was excited , but said " bhai 2/3 kapde laaya main is thand mei kese... ", He laughed and replied, " Arre itni thand mei main paani mei shot de deraha , tu itna nahi kar sakta , chal mere jacket le lio. (He asked me to stay back for the rest of the shooting schedule. I was excited but had inadequate clothes to last the winter. He laughed and told me that he is standing in the water and giving shots for the film and offered me his jacket.) And I understood, He can never live Alone."

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta