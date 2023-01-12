Two Missing Pakistani Teens Who Ran Away From Home To Meet BTS Found In Lahore

Two teenaged girls, aged 13 and 14, who were reported missing from Pakistan's Korangi neighbourhood of Karachi last week, have been located, as per officials.

They were found on Tuesday, around 1,200 kms from their home in Lahore. The girls reportedly fled because they wanted to meet the K-pop group BTS in South Korea.

According to senior police superintendent Abraiz Ali Abbasi, the BTS-loving adolescents went missing from their city on Saturday. While searching their homes, the cops discovered a diary documenting their intensions to holiday in South Korea and meet the BTS members.

Abassi told CNN, "From the diary we saw mentions of train timetables and that they had been planning to run away with another friend of theirs… who we then interviewed. We started tracking them aggressively and found out they were in custody of the police in the city of Lahore where they had travelled by train."

In order to further confirm that they left their homes in order to travel to South Korea and meet the K-pop phenomenon BTS, the police performed a forensic study of their erased internet history and WhatsApp conversations. The girls did extensive web study on South Korea, including what to do, how to dress, and made their plans accordingly.

A police officer on patrol spotted the pair at a train station. They appeared to be in bad shape and were masquerading as boys to avoid attention. When the duo was first questioned, they expressed dissatisfaction with their parents' lack of concern and a desire to live their lives independently.

The girls will be taken back to their home in Karachi and necessary arrangements have been made by the police.

Abbasi said that they have coordinated the return of these young girls to their homes with the Lahore police. In a video message, he also advised parents to keep an eye on their kids' internet activity.

About BTS

BTS also known as Bangtan Boys is one of the most well-known K-pop groups of South Korea. They debuted in 2013 and are immensely popular abroad, particularly in Pakistan and India. RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook make up BTS.

Blood, Sweat and Tears (2016), Life Goes On (2020), Butter (2021), My Universe (2021), Fake Love (2018), Dynamite (2020), and Boy With Luv (2019) are just a few of their finest songs.

BTS members are currently concentrating on their own ventures. While Jin, the group's oldest member, joined in the South Korean military for the required 18 months of service, others were about to do the same. They are anticipated to get back together around 2025.