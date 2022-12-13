Twitter's New CEO Elon Musk Gets Booed At Comedian Dave Chappelle's Show; 'I'm Rich...'

Billionaire and Twitter's new CEO Elon Musk joined comedian Dave Chappelle on stage during his show in San Francisco on Sunday. Musk wore a T-shirt that had a text written over it, "I love Twitter." He was booed by the audience after Dave introduced him by saying, "Ladies and gentlemen, make some noise for the richest man in the world."

The video of the same has been doing rounds on social media which saw Chappelle saying, "Sounds like some of those people you fired. All you people booing, and I'm just pointing out the obvious — are in terrible seats. All coming from way up there, them last-minute non planning." In the clip, Elon Musk could be heard shouting "I'm rich, bitch," while the people at Chappelle's show honk a horn to drown out the boos from the crowd.

Elon Musk shouting "I'm rich, bitch," while the sound people at Chappelle's show honk a horn to drown out the boos from the crowd is one of the saddest videos I've ever seen. https://t.co/tJHFRhKU3w pic.twitter.com/SeeLSZG93h — Matt Novak (@paleofuture) December 12, 2022

The comedian's 'fired' remark referred to the massive layoffs happened at the micro-blogging site after Elon Musk took over it.

On November 4, the micro-blogging site informed approximately half of its workforce that they were no longer employed but would get a three-month severance package, just days after the world's richest man paid $44 billion for the social networking site.

Despite Twitter employing more males overall prior to the layoffs, the case filed this week in a federal court in San Francisco claims that 57% of female employees were laid off, compared to less than half of male employees.

According to the most recent rumours, Musk is now threatening to sue Twitter employees who break their NDAs. Elon Musk reportedly issued an email to the staff warning them about what would happen if they violated the NDA, according to a report by IANS.