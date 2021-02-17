Rihanna dropped a picture on her social media handle posing topless. What irked the netizens was her Ganesha pendant donning at her semi-naked body.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: After creating an uproar in the social media world by extending support for farmers' protesting in India, Rihanna is back in news. The international singer once again sparked the controversy in the nation, however, this time it's for some other reason. Recently, Umberalla singer dropped a picture on her social media handle posing topless. What irked the netizens was her Ganesha pendant donning at her semi-naked body.

Yes, you read it right, Rihanna shared the pic of her lingerie brand, Savage X Fenty, on Twitter and captioned it as, "when @PopcaanMusic said "me nuh wan ya wear no lingerie tonight fame girl" @SavageXFenty."

Here have a look:

As soon as she dropped the post, Twitterati rose in an uproar. They slammed the singer for insulting and hurting the Hindu sentiments. One of the users slammed Rihanna and wrote, "rihanna !! stop using my religion as an aesthetic !! that ganesh figurine at the end of the chain :( is a holy and sacred figure for us hindus"

However, some supported the singer and slammed the netizens who criticised Rihanna. One of the users wrote, "Those of us who are offended by this pic take a reference of our historical art which is also a UNSCO heritage. Being topless is not something of an blasphemy as suggested by many. If someone offend by Rihanna's post that means they should be offend by attached screenshot as well"

Here have a look at Twitter reactions:

Earlier, Rihanna hit the headlines for extending support for farmers who are protesting in Delhi for months against the fresh farm laws. Taking to Twitter she posted a news link and questioned people why no one is talking about them. After her post, many other international celebs including Climate Activist Greta Thenburg joined the bandwagon.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv