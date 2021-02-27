Priyanka Chopra was last seen in the Netflix film- The White Tiger in which she played the role of Rajkummar Rao's wife. The actress has several films in her kitty including Matrix 4, Text For You, and many others.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: The Internet is a funny place, and we have proof. Recently, a Twitter user got confused between actress Jameela Jamil and Priyanka Chopra, and the tweet created a laughing riot all over the social media space.

The Good Place actor Jameela was tagged in a post by a Twitter user who anxiously asked "wait so did @nickjonas and @jameelajamil get divorced?”

Well, if you are already laughing at this faux pas, you need to check the reply of Jameela:

Actress Jameela was quick enough to reply to that tweet, she wrote, "A different Indian woman who doesn’t look anything like me. @priyankachopra I believe they are very happy together still.”

A different Indian woman who doesn’t look anything like me. @priyankachopra 😬 I believe they are very happy together still. https://t.co/UoDS5PgXIl — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) February 26, 2021

Priyanka also couldn't hold herself from replying to that tweet, and she said, "LOL" with a punch, heart, and a skull emoticon.

As soon as the tweet went viral on the internet, several users flooded the comment section with laughing face emojis. One of the users wrote, "Honestly, I am surprised this does not happen more often"

Another user wrote, "I would be *thrilled* to be confused for either of you insanely talented, gorgeous women but damn - that's annoying. You really look nothing alike and have had very different careers."

At least could have tagged the wrong Jonas brother... at least they look alike! — Sean Chang (@seankchang) February 27, 2021

Yet another wrote, "make it make sense. they don't even look the same"

You and emoji.. a whole love story 😅 — irene 🌵 (@prixkuttyiruu) February 26, 2021

Well, let us tell you that this is not the first time when someone got confused between The Good Place actor and The Sky Is Pink actor. Earlier, in 2019, a journalist addressed Priyanka as Jameela while he was talking to her.

Priyanka Chopra was last seen in the Netflix film- The White Tiger in which she played the role of Rajkummar Rao's wife. The actress has several films in her kitty including Matrix 4, Text For You, and many others.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma