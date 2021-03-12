One of the pics features the duo smiling while posing for the camera, while the other one was hilarious as Twinkle was seen pressing Akshay's nose. Read on to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar are one of our most favourite couples of B-town. Their quirky posts and funny captions always win our hearts and this time too, the duo charmed us with their beautiful social media picture. Yes, Mrs. Funny Bones shared two clicks with hubby on her Insta handle from their beach holiday.

One of the pics features the duo smiling while posing for the camera, while the other one was hilarious as Twinkle was seen pressing Akshay's nose. But what caught our attention was the beautiful caption that she wrote while giving some interesting piece of advice to other couples. The actress-turned-writer wrote, “Couples on Instagram and then in reality. If we all really smiled at each other like we do when someone pulls out a camera, there would be fewer divorces :) #SmileOkPlease,”

Twinkle Khanna is one of the funniest and wittiest celebs of Bollywood and makes sure to speak her mind everytime. Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar too has an amazing sense of humour. Meanwhile, on the work front, Khiladi Kumar has quite a few films in his pipeline. One is Jackky Bhagnani's 'Bell Bottom' which will release on May 28 this year, while another one is 'Atrangi Re' where he will be seen working opposite Sara Ali Khan. The film was however slated to release last year but due to the COVID-19's global pandemic, it is now expected to release on August 6, 2021. Apart from this, Akshay also has Karan Johar and Rohit Shetty's 'Sooryavanshi' in his list which will hit the screens on April 2 this year.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal