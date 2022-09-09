Twinkle Khanna Pens A Sweet Note For 'Scrabble Master' Akshay Kumar On His Birthday | See Pic

AKSHAY Kumar is one of the most successful Bollywood actors and has ruled the heart of millions with his stellar performances in films. Moreover, the actor never fails to give a major couple goal with his wife and writer Twinkle Khanna. Recently, Akshay Kumar, on Koffee With Karan, also talked about his successful marriage. On Akshay's birthday, Twinkle penned a very sweet note for him and also shared an adorable picture.

Sharing the picture with Akshay, Twinkle wrote, "The Birthday Boy who wins at every game! Yes, he beat me at Backgammon. Then he annihilated an Oxford chap and a tag team of four players, all against him, in a game of, wait for this, Scrabble!"

She added, "The best part, a friend got him a halwa cake just like the one his mother used to make for him every year on his birthday. Happy Birthday my Scrabble Master".

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar also thanked his fans for the lovely birthday wishes. Sharing a picture, he wrote, "Years pass by, time flies... what remains constant is the gratitude I feel on every birthday. Thank you always for all your love".

Earlier, she shared an adorable picture of Akshay with their daughter. Sharing the photo, she wrote, "Time for a group hug? Few things beat a dog with his wagging tail and the joy with which he leaps on you when you return home. Don’t you wish the humans we lived with greeted us with the same enthusiasm as well?"

On the work front, Akshay was last seen in Raksha Bandhan, Bachchhan Paandey and Samrat Prithviraj. He was recently seen in Cuttputli, which is streaming on Disney+Hotstar. The movie also starred Rakul Preet and Shargun Mehta.

He has a bunch of films lined up. He will be seen in OMG 2 – Oh My God! 2, along with Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam. Akshay will be seen in Ram Setu, with Jacqueline Fernandez, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Satya Dev. The movie will hit the theatres in October 2022.

He will star in Jaswant Singh Gill's biopic and his first look was recently leaked on social media. He will star in Selfiee with Emraan Hashmi, Diana Penty and Nushrratt Bharuccha.