Twinkle Khanna Feels 'Surreal', Beams With Joy As She Goes Back To School | Watch

Twinkle Khanna looked pretty in pink in her post. (Image Credits: Screengrab from video posted by Twinkle Khanna on Instagram)

Twinkle Khanna is one excited woman, The well-known author and newspaper columnist is embarking on a fresh journey as she pursues her higher education in creative writing. Twinkle went to the United Kingdom recently, where she will begin her Masters course in Fiction Writing at London University.

Taking to her social media account, Twinkle posted a long Instagram note, penning down her feelings and emotions. Along with the caption, Twinkle posted a video of herself looking pretty in pink as she jumped with joy and excitement about her new journey.

“There is a jump and a skip in my step as I start on a new journey. It took almost two years to plan all the logistics but I am finally going back to university to do my Masters In Life and Creative writing,” wrote Twinkle along with the video.

She further wrote about finding different directions in life. “It will be be surreal, this coming week, being a student again, scribbling down notes and sitting in classrooms. There are limited ways to grow at this age and though horizontally seems to be the easiest, I am doing my best to find different directions:),” read her post.

“Tell me about the new skills you have learnt recently. #LifeLongLearner #LiveLoveLearn #mrsfunnybones #BackToClass,” read Twinkle’s Instagram post.

Twinkle is accompanied by her husband, Akshay Kumar and children, Aarav and Nitara. The family has been spending some quality time together. In a recent Instagram post, Akshay had written about the joy of visiting an amusement park with his daughter.

“Took my daughter to an amusement park yesterday. Looking at her happy smile on winning not one but two stuffed toys for her was hands down the closest I’ve felt to being a hero. #BestDayEver,” read the ‘Cuttputtli’ star’s post.

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna recently celebrated their son Aarav’s 20th birthday in London.