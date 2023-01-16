Twinkle Khanna Drops Video Of Akshay's 'Diabolical Plan' To Pedal Along Icy Lake; Watch

Twinkle Khanna is renowned for her outrageously funny humour. It makes sense; she is known as "Funny Bones" for a reason. Her spouse Akshay Kumar has a unique sense of humour too. The duo often shares videos of them roasting one another on their respective social media accounts. The pair is currently taking a family vacation and making sure to update their fans on their activities.

In a recent video that Twinkle uploaded, she is seen paddling by an ice lake with her daughter Nitara and Akshay. Posting it on Instagram, she wrote, "On a freezing Sunday morning, someone decides we must pedal along an icy lake. No prizes for guessing the name of the perpetrator of this diabolical plan. My usual philosophy states: Whatever floats your leaky boat as long as I am not compelled to come along for the ride. Unfortunately, the laws of philosophy, physics, and thermodynamics all crumble within a Faraday cage called marriage. True? False?."

Here's the video:

Twinkle, who is renowned for her sharp humour, also comes up with clever captions every time. She also has a unique perspective on parenting and sharing some insightful advice earlier in the week, she said that parents should impart ideas to their children rather than try to provide them with the "perfect childhood." Khanna posted this message alongside a picture of her kissing her daughter Nitara.

The 48-year-old wrote, "Our job is not to give our children perfect childhoods. It is to fill their heads with ideas, to honour their strengths and make them aware, but never underline their weaknesses. It involves loving them madly and throwing a few vegetables down their throats. We need to permanently dedicate a large number of our neurons towards their mosquito bites, bad grades and hurt feelings.

"And we must do all of this, day after day, without losing sight of everything we are and can be, along with being their mothers. Agree? Disagree?"

Here's the post:

Twinkle married Akshay Kumar in 2001. She had also entered Bollywood as an actor but later took a sabbatical from the industry admitting she was bad at acting and is now content with write books and columns in addition to being a mother to her children. She is presently pursuing a master's degree in fiction writing at London's Goldsmiths University.

Akshay Kumar, on the other hand, will be seen next in Selfiee. It is the Hindi remake of the 2019 Malayalam comedy, Driving License and is scheduled to release this year.