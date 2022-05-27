New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Filmmaker Karan Johar's 50th birthday celebration was a star-studded affair. All the stars from Bollywood were present to celebrate Karan Johar's special day and it was all about glamour and fun. But Twinkle Khanna has shared what happens when you party too much. She has shared a hilarious video on Instagram in which she talks about the hangover and how everything seems blurred after the party.

Sharing the video, Twinkle wrote, "Hangover.. tere free drinks ka! I only go to parties once every leap year and I wonder how people do this every week! I doff my hat to you folks! Let’s see how many people prefer banana chips to Bacardi and their bed to the dance floor:) Let me know which side you are on by dropping a for party pooper and for party animal!#PartyPooperPartyAnimal".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Twinkle Khanna (@twinklerkhanna)

Tahira Kashyap loved this video and commented with the laughing emoticons. Filmmaker Homi Adajania wrote, "I felt lobotomised this morning", with laughing emoticons. As Twinkle asked her followers in the post whether they like to party or stay at home. One person commented, "banana chips and bed... Any day!", meanwhile another person wrote, "Bed and banana chips any day, every day of the year". One person wrote, "this is the best Karan party post I’ve seen!".

The video starts with Twinkle flaunting her outfit and later, she shares the pictures of her hangover because of the party. In the video, Twinkle wrote, "This morning at the office", where Twinkle can be seen dizzy and snoring. Then, she added a blurred picture when asked about how was the party. She wrote, "I hope I was well behaved. Maybe? Maybe not?". Then the video also said, "Anyway, everyone will be too drunk to remember". In the end, the video says, "Ban free drinks, ban parties, ban shiny skirt, ban Karan." Twinkle looked gorgeous in the white blazer paired with the shimmery skirt.

Apart from Twinkle Khanna, Shah Rukh Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Kriti Sanon, Janhvi Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, Kareena Kapoor, Preeti Zinta, Abhishek Bachchan, among others attended Karan Johar's birthday bash.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav