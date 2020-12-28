Twinkle Khanna Birthday: The former actress who is known as Mrs Funnybones never fails to impress her fans with her witty replies whether it's on social media or a chat show, she is just top-notch when it comes to savage replies.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood's Mrs Funnybones is celebrating her 49th birthday, the actress-turned-author shares the eve with her superstar father Rajesh Khanna. Twinkle Khanna who was the leading lady of Bollywood in the 90s and has given several hits such as Baadshaah, Barsaat, Jab Pyaar Kisi Se Hota Hai among others, took a back seat after getting married to actor Akshay Kumar.

The former actress who is known for her humorous take on things and popular personalities started her second innings as a noted columnist and writer.

So, on the eve of her birthday we have brought to you 7 hilarious yet savage replies that will leave you in splits.

1. Origin of her funny streak

During her book launch, a reported asked Twinkle, "Where do you get your funny streak from? To this former actress replied, "I think it's come from the fact that I was very fat and that my name is 'Twinkle'.

2. Calling Karan Johar Rs 100 note

During book launch of the Legend of Lakshmi Prasad, Twinkle described her friendship with filmmaker Karan Johar. She said, "Karan is my dear friend. He's like a 100 rupee note, you take it for granted but when it comes to crunch time you realise how valuable that bloody note is."

3. Nothing funny about chairs & tables

During a press conference, a reported asked Twinkle on why she doesn't write her career as Interior Designer in her columns and books. To this author replied, "Because there's nothing remotely funny about chairs and tables. Unless it's about 'exploding pottys' but that'd be juvenile.

4. Had moustache back then

During Koffee with Karan's show when Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna graced the couch, KJo shared his doubt as to why was he attracted towards Twinkle during their teenage years. To this, she deduced and said, "Because my testosterone is 11, which is almost a man's and I had a moustache back then." This answer left Karan tight-lipped because he feared sentenced under Section 377.

5. Akshay Kumar has few extra inches

During rapid-fire round on Koffee with Karan's show filmmaker asked Twinkle, "what is that Akshay has and Khans of Bollywood don't?" To this, Mrs Funnybones gave a hilarious answer that left Akshay all red. She said Khiladi Kumar has few extra inches over Khans, however, later she clarified that she meant his shoe size and not what Karan and Akshay were thinking.

6. I'm not a brand

In an interview to a leading news organisation, Twinkle revealed the reason as to why she didn't change her surname and her answer is hilarious yet to the point. She said, "Why I didn’t change my last name from Khanna to Kumar. My answer has always been the same- I am married not branded. I am not a tiny company that a big firm like Godrej has taken over and now I have to change my brand name as well.”

