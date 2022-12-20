Twinkle Khanna Asks Google CEO Sundar Pichai If AI Would Replace Her, Here’s How He Replied

Twinkle Khanna recently got the chance to interview Google CEO Sundar Pichai. Taking to her social media account, the actor posted pictures with Pichai and wrote about the three things she learnt from him.

Taking to her Instagram account, Twinkle Khanna wrote, “Santa got me an amazing early Christmas gift-An interview with @sundarpichai the iconic CEO of @google and here are 3 things I have learned from him.”

The author elaborated, “1. What are the global advantages of being brought up in India. 2. What does he do to stay grounded and keep his inner werewolf at bay 3. What the advent of AI means to the world at large. Look out for an in-depth interview coming up soon with our global Icon. #GoogleForIndia @googleindia.”

Discussing how Artificial Intelligence will impact art and writing in the future, Twinkle Khanna jokingly asked Sundar Pichai if AI would replace her. To this, the Google CEO said, “The exciting thing is, you will have AI assistants to pretty much to help you with most things… In every area, you are going to have an AI companion to do things better. That will be true for creative fields as well,” as reported by Money Control.

Sundar Pichai was in the country and attended the Google for India 2022 event. The Google CEO also met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Taking to his social media account, PM Modi wrote about their interaction.

"Was a delight to meet you Sundar Pichai and discuss innovation, technology and more. It is important the world continues to work together to leverage tech for human prosperity and sustainable development," PM Modi tweeted.

To this, Sundar Pichai replied, "Inspiring to see the rapid pace of technological change under your leadership. Look forward to continuing our strong partnership and supporting India's G20 presidency to advance an open, connected internet that works for all.”



