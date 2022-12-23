  • News
TVF Pitchers 2 Review: 10 Tweets To Read If You’re Planning To Watch The Entrepreneurial Web Series This Weekend

TVF Pitchers 2 Twitter Review: The latest season of the much-awaited entrepreneurial show is now streaming on Zee5.

By Aanchal Sharma
Fri, 23 Dec 2022 02:35 PM IST
TVF Pitchers 2 Twitter Review: The series stars Naveen Kasturia, Arunabh Kumar and Abhay Mahajan in the lead roles. (Image Credits: Twitter)

The latest season of the superhit entrepreneurial web series, TVF’s ‘Pitchers 2’ released on OTT today. The series, which stars Naveen Kasturia, Arunabh Kumar, Jitendra Kumar and Abhay Mahajan in the lead roles, became an overnight success owing to its one of a kind plot and relatable storyline. 

‘Pitcher Season 2’ released on Zee5’s streaming platform on December 23, 2022. The season features 5 episodes in total. If you’re planning to watch TVF’s Pitchers 2 this weekend, take a look at these 10 tweets to know what netizens have to say about the latest season:

TVF’s Pitcher 2 was released seven years after the first season aired. Talking about how he lost hope about the possibility of a season 2, Naveen Kasturia spoke to Hindustan Times and said, “Surreal is too strong a word but it was unreal. I kind of had lost hope for it. I yearned for it for a very long time. And after a while, I accepted that it won’t happen. So, I had removed it from my system. So suddenly when it started, season 2, it did feel a little unreal. I was wondering ‘is it really happening’.”

Along with Naveen Kasturia, Arunabh Kumar and Abhay Mahajan, Ridhi Dogra will be seen in Pitchers 2. Talking about her role on the show, Ridhi told Hindustan Times, “You have seen a lot of shows about startups and real-life entrepreneurs. Most of the VCs are men. They were keen to have a woman. They had a very clear vision of why they wanted a woman. It was for the same reason that they did not want to amplify that she is a woman. The intent was very interesting for me that they have chosen this strong female character but she is not really crying about being a woman. It was very natural.” 

TVF’s Pitchers 2 is now streaming on Zee5.

