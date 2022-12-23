TVF Pitchers 2 Review: 10 Tweets To Read If You’re Planning To Watch The Entrepreneurial Web Series This Weekend

The latest season of the superhit entrepreneurial web series, TVF’s ‘Pitchers 2’ released on OTT today. The series, which stars Naveen Kasturia, Arunabh Kumar, Jitendra Kumar and Abhay Mahajan in the lead roles, became an overnight success owing to its one of a kind plot and relatable storyline.

‘Pitcher Season 2’ released on Zee5’s streaming platform on December 23, 2022. The season features 5 episodes in total. If you’re planning to watch TVF’s Pitchers 2 this weekend, take a look at these 10 tweets to know what netizens have to say about the latest season:

We will get thousands no's in life but all we need is that one yes



-PITCHERS S2

Couldn't have wished for a better season 2.@TheViralFever @nouwwwin @ArunabhKumar — Anirban Dutta (@midlevelguy) December 23, 2022

If you make viewers wait for 7 years, you should deliver a brilliant new season. That's exactly what the makers of Pitchers did.#PitchersSeason2 Reviewhttps://t.co/FmEhl7C9XG — pooja darade (@ipoojadarade) December 23, 2022

TVF #Pitchers season 2

I don't know what and why but it just feels like watching more and more episodes. Naveen wasn't convincing enough, needs change in his looks, more like an experienced #Entrepreneur

Expecting next season to be more happening and thrilling! #tvfpitchers — Rahul H (@RUHRahul) December 23, 2022

Jeetu's absence in Pitchers season 2 was a severe disappointment. — Arko Guha (@arkoguha1) December 22, 2022

Hey #Pitchers 🍻, It's kinda mini spoiler... Been 7 years and its not just a web series for me...



These are the 3 most imp lessons that you should consider from #TVFPitchers Season 2 on #ZEE5



See the Thread... — Shivam Yadav (@rm_shivam) December 23, 2022

Binged watch #Pitchers season 2 last night and must say @TheViralFever has done amazing job as always!



Season 2 is not as impactful and engaging as season 1 but the story, the struggles of an entrepreneur is brilliantly portrayed!



Of course Jitu bhaiya is missed! #Pitchers — Srivastava Naman (@furiouslekhak) December 23, 2022

Was watching TVF Pitchers season 2 and this frame stuck with me.



Taskbob, the first startup I worked at in 2014, was one of the best things that happened to me.



Worked closely with the best and coolest founders.



Taskbob left a legacy and is still missed by people in Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/9iKBncjMNR — Ayush Ranjan (@ranjan3118) December 22, 2022

#Pitchers season 2 is solid addition to the series, Its more mature & works well. Definitely missed Jeetu but still the connection is alive. @iRidhiDogra is a great addition & cast & crew did a great job! @TheViralFever @nouwwwin @ArunabhKumar @nowitsabhi #PitchersOnZEE5 pic.twitter.com/y595eUbXcY — Nona pRRRince (@nonaprinceyt) December 22, 2022

Would have been great if Jeetu would be there in season 2 but still managed beautifully by TVF Pitchers team with a plot story.#tvfpitchers #PitchersOnZEE5 #pitchers — Viraj Parmar (@viraj_vru) December 23, 2022

TVF’s Pitcher 2 was released seven years after the first season aired. Talking about how he lost hope about the possibility of a season 2, Naveen Kasturia spoke to Hindustan Times and said, “Surreal is too strong a word but it was unreal. I kind of had lost hope for it. I yearned for it for a very long time. And after a while, I accepted that it won’t happen. So, I had removed it from my system. So suddenly when it started, season 2, it did feel a little unreal. I was wondering ‘is it really happening’.”

Along with Naveen Kasturia, Arunabh Kumar and Abhay Mahajan, Ridhi Dogra will be seen in Pitchers 2. Talking about her role on the show, Ridhi told Hindustan Times, “You have seen a lot of shows about startups and real-life entrepreneurs. Most of the VCs are men. They were keen to have a woman. They had a very clear vision of why they wanted a woman. It was for the same reason that they did not want to amplify that she is a woman. The intent was very interesting for me that they have chosen this strong female character but she is not really crying about being a woman. It was very natural.”

TVF’s Pitchers 2 is now streaming on Zee5.