Bhavya Gandhi's father Vinod Gandhi was tested positive a few weeks ago and was undergoing treatment at Mumbai's Kokilaben Ambani Hospital. Read on to know more.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Popular comedy TV show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Tapu aka Bhavya Gandhi lost his father Vinod Gandhi to COVID-19 on Tuesday. The 23-yr-old actor who played Jethalal's son in the serial confirmed the news recently.

Bhavya's father who was into the construction business and was a builder was tested positive for COVID-19 a few weeks ago and as per reports, his condition deteriorated in the past 10 days. He was getting treated in Mumbai's Kokilaben Ambani Hospital post which he succumbed to his illness.

Meanwhile, talking about Bhavya's acting career, he started working in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah as a child artist and played Tipendra Jethalal Gada aka Tapu's role. He went on to be associated with the show for 9 long years before he decided to quit in 2017.

Rumours were doing rounds that he was fired from the show for being unprofessional. However, Bhavya broke his silence on the same in an interview with Times Of India. He was quoted saying, "I don't care let them say whatever they want to say. I know the truth I know I am what I am. Let people think, I don't care."

Talking about being called by his previous on-screen name Tapu, the actor said, "Even now people call me by that name, and I have no issues with it. I really love it because I have grown up doing that thing. I am where I am because of that thing but I wanted to explore myself. Because at a point in Taarak, I was just doing something, which was just monotonous."

Besides Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Bhavya Gandhi has even tried his luck in a few Gujarati films like Baap Kamaal Dikro Dhamaal, Striker, Papa Tamne Nahi Samjhay and others. Apart from that, the actor has his own podcast.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal