Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan was first telecasted in 1987 on DD National. And even almost 34 years weren't enough to curb the excitement of fans for the hit TV show.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: In the ongoing chaos and tension of the pandemic, we are here with one happy news to share. All, the Ramayan fans get ready as the hit TV show is all set to make a come back on the small screen. Yes, we are talking about Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan which is going to be telecasted again on TV. The mythological show that struck the chords with the audience last year during lockdown broke all the TRP records when it was broadcasted on national television after years during the COVID-19 lockdown.

This time the show will start airing from the auspicious festival of Ram Navami on the channel Star Bharat at 7 pm. This 80s serial has a special place in everyone's heart and that is why on popular demand the channel has decided to air the show on it once again. Meanwhile, for the unversed, Ramayan was first telecasted in 1987 on DD National and it has been almost 34 years now but the fan following for it doesn't seem to end. Right from the older generation to children everyone seemed to be hooked to their TV sets in lockdown last year to watch the show.

Ramayan is based on the ancient Indian Sanskrit epic of Lord Rama and Devi Sita. The script of the show was written and directed by late Ramanand Sagar. On the other hand, the cast of the show includes, Arun Govil who played Ram, Deepika Chikhaliya who played Sita, Sunil Lahiri who played Lakshman, Late Dara Singh who played Hanuman and many others.

In 2020, the show went on to shatter all the glass ceilings when it came to the TRP game. It managed to beat the World-wide popular series Game Of Thrones to become the most-watched TV show. According to reports, 7.7 crore viewers watched Ramayan, breaking the record of GOT which had 1.9 crore people watching the show together in 2019.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal