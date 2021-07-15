Shiny Doshi's beautiful wedding festivities including mehendi ceremony and other rituals' pictures and videos have found their way to the internet. Scroll down to know more.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: TV actress Shiny Doshi who is popular for her role as Dhara in Star Plus' show Pandya Store ties the knot with her long-term boyfriend Lavesh Kharijani. The wedding which took place on July 15 was a hush-hush affair that involved only close friends and family.

The couple has been dating since 3 years and kept their fans updated about their relationship through social media by sharing pics. The duo got engaged lasts year in January 2020 and they announced about the same in June 2021.

Meanwhile, Shiny Doshi and Lavesh Khairajani's wedding pictures have found their way to the internet. Right from their D day ceremonies to pre-wedding mehendi function and rituals, the internet is flooded with the duo's lovely clicks and videos.

On the day of her marriage Shiny was seen in a pink hued lehenga while on her mehendi function she was spotted in a gorgeous yellow attire.

Take a look at the pics and videos of the actress' wedding ceremonies here:

Aren't the two looking absolutely adorable?

Meanwhile, talking about their wedding, the duo got hitched as per Hindu tradition. Well, Shiny is not the only actress of Pandya Store to tie the knot. Recently, another artist from the show Akshay Kharodia also got married to his girlfriend Divya Punetha in Dehradun, while some of the rituals took place in Kota, Rajasthan.

Apart from these two, yet another TV couple Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar are set to tie the knot with each other.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal