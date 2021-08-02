Ashnoor Kaur took to her official social media handle to share her result with fans and also spoke about her marks and family's reaction in a recent interview. Scroll down to read more.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: TV actress Ashnoor Kaur who is famous for her show 'Patiala Babes' recently appeared for class 12 board exams and now her result has been declared. Yes, Ashnoor who is a popular face on small screen scored 94% marks in her intermediate.

The actress took to her official social media handle to share her result with fans and also spoke about her marks and family's reaction in a recent interview. Ashnoor shared a picture of herself and captioned it saying, "AND 94% IT IS PEOPLE #12thboards Feeling accomplished, as I didn’t disappoint myself and my near & dear ones... Hardwork paid off!!! All I have to say is, where there’s a will, there’s always, ALWAYS a way!"

Talking about her result, Ashnoor recently spoke to News 18. She said, "I wanted to set an example. Many people came to me and said that you have proved us wrong that actors can’t be intelligent. They are intelligent. It is about your passion, your talent and the choices. It is not related to mental ability and intellect."

She further added, "I was expecting that my result will be good. I had worked very hard. I had given my hundred percent in all my vivas and practicals because I did not want to disappoint myself. I had set expectations. I wanted to make my parents proud. Before the results, I was nervous. I had not checked my class 11th grades and did not know how it would all be counted in the final result. My parents were there with me when I checked it online. We all screamed in excitement. It was a nice family moment. I have recently got a Shih Tzu pup and he also started licking me."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ashnoor has been famous on TV for working as a child artist. She started her carer in 2009 with show Jhansi Ki Rani and post that she has appeared in many shows like Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, Saath Nibhana Saathiya, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Patiala Babes.

