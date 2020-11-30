The actress said that the accused raped her at multiple locations in Mumbai after promising to marry her. They both have known each other for the last two years.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A television and web series actress has accused casting director Ayush Tiwari of rape on the pretext of marriage, according to news agency ANI. A case has reportedly been registered against Tiwari under section 376 at the Versova police state on the complaint of the actress.

Citing a police official posted at Versova police station, the agency reported that the actress alleged that Tiwari raped her over a period of two years on the pretext of marriage.

The complaint was registered on November 26 but the accused is yet to be arrested. Further investigation in the matter is underway, the agency said. The actress, however, has claimed that she file a complaint on 16 November but the police registered the case on November 25.

"We have registered the FIR against the accused under Indian Penal Code Section 376 (rape). No arrest has been made. We are conducting an investigation into the case," news agency PTI quoted Versova’s senior police inspector Raghvendra Thakur as saying.

The cases of sexual assault and casting couch in the Hindi film industry have increased over the last few years. Several actresses have accused their colleagues and co-stars of rape on the pretext of marriage in some cases and getting work in movies in others.

Earlier last month, actress Malvi Malhotra was also stabbed alleged by a producer after she refused to marry him.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma